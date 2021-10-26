Officials discuss the tornado warning in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A tornado warning in Northwestern Kern County took some local residents by surprise Monday. Everyone between Wasco and Lost Hills were urged to seek shelter.

23ABC’s meteorologist Brandon Michaels reported on a rare weather occurrence in Kern County early Monday night. Shortly after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning between Wasco and Lost Hills.

“Definitely covered quite a few tornadoes in past. Thought I was done with that when I moved to Bakersfield but apparently not,” said Michaels.

This came after a strong storm surge impacted most of the state.

“Even on a storm day like this we don't go in expecting a tornado warning. They do happen but they don't happen that often," said Michaels.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the last time a tornado actually touched down in Kern County was back in June of 2019 9 miles Northeast of Arvin with 5 others in years prior.

But meteorologist David Spector said all those EF-O’S which means minimal damage.

“It's usually the most common and typically the wind speed is between 65-85 mph,” said the National Weather Service.

The warning did not last long and expired by 4:45 p.m.

Spector said the funnel cloud in central California is possibly the same one from before the warning was put out, right before me Kern County residents were asked to seek shelter. Spector said never underestimate the power of a tornado.

“If it's strong enough it can destroy a structure. It will rip out trees. If you're caught outside, it can pick u up. Never try to outrun a tornado in a car. Because it can pick up a car and toss it around,” said Spector.

23ABC spoke with Red Cross officials during the time of the warning and Cindy Huge said they were ready to respond on a moment’s notice.

“Well, if there was a tornado, once all the wind stopped and the tornado passed then the Red Cross would work with emergency management to assess any needs that may be. If a large amount of homes are destroyed then the Red Cross would step in and help in sheltering those individuals,” said Huge.

Now in the event something like this happens again it is always important to check for immediate updates you can do this by downloading the Red Cross app or the National Weather Service app.