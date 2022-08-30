Outlets at Tejon announce 2nd annual car show

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will hold its second annual car show on Saturday, September 17th. The show will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

The Outlets at Tejon 2nd Annual Car Show is a free event that will feature a variety of cars, music, food trucks, and an awards show for the best cars at the show. The event is family-friendly and all guests will receive a free raffle ticket that can be used to win various prizes.

“We are excited to provide a fun atmosphere where people of all ages from various communities come together to enjoy cars,” said Becca Bland, Marketing Director for the Outlets at Tejon. “Whether you’re a shopper or just passing through, we encourage you to stop by and enjoy great food, music, timeless cars, and shopping.”

Vehicle owners who would like to enter the car show can register on Eventbrite or call 661-858-2155. Registration starts at $20 per vehicle. A discount will be provided to anyone who registers five cars or more.