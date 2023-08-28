Parking lots at Kern River Parkway expected to close for 8 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern River Parkway parking lots will be closed for eight weeks as crews complete a rehabilitation project starting Mon, Aug 28.

The project includes the complete removal and repaving of both parking lots. The lots are located off westbound Truxtun Avenue and west of Mohawk Street in Bakersfield.

Residents may have seen signs warning the public about the closure, as the signs were posted at both locations to alert the public ahead of time.

Officials say the Kern River Parkway and the amenities themselves will remain open and available to the public during the project, which is expected to be completed by Mon, Oct 23.



