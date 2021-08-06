Part of Truxton will be closed for Campas procession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday, the funeral service for Deputy Phillip Campas will take place at Mechanics Bank Arena and is open to the public. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is expecting several thousand people to attend.

KCSO’s Lt. Joel Swanson said while the funeral service starts at 11 am, they are asking the public to get here at 9:30 am to make sure they get a seat.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be speaking in addition to a few members of KCSO and family members.

Truxtun Ave will be closed between Q and L streets from 7 am for the procession to begin following the service.

If you are going to the funeral, you will need to take California Ave and take N street North for parking lot access. It is located on the Northeast corner of 14th street and n street.

Masks are recommended for fully vaccinated people and are required for those not immunized.

Only law enforcement will be part of the procession to the national cemetery where a private service for Deputy Campas will be held for family only. Lt. Swanson said the public is welcome to park along a side street and watch.

“The only thing we’re asking is please don’t stop in traffic, please don’t run out in traffic, or cause any type of traffic hazards or get injured," said Swanson But, we would love it if people would like to show support, absolutely please, please do.”

The procession route where you can park along a side street starts East on Truxtun avenue toward Q street. Law enforcement will then keep the right to continue on E Truxtun Avenue, going south onto union avenue, merge onto CA-58 E toward Mojave, and exiting onto CA-223 W toward Arvin.

23ABC will have live coverage starting at 4:30 am 23ABC and on streaming platforms from 9:30 am to 11 am. Coverage of the funeral service will also air live from 11 am to 12:30 pm.