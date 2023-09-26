Pastor helps with staffing issues at Tierra Del Sol Golf Club

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The golf course in California City has become a second sanctuary for James Robinson, the course manager who is also the pastor at First Baptist Church.

Three years ago, Robinson was asked to become course manager of the Tierra del Sol Golf Club in Cal City. The golf course had just closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but city officials reached out to Robinson upon its reopening. He had just retired and wanted to focus solely on being the pastor of First Baptist Church. But then he came to a realization.

"This is a ministry for me," Robinson said. "It really is. A lot of the people that I bring into this area are hurting. And they're looking for something in life. And I've got hope."

Robinson says he wanted to help when he became manager and began as a volunteer. He says he's in the process of becoming paid. Throughout his time as manager he has gained assistance from people he preaches to and other church members.

Joseph Munoz, a deacon at First Baptist, is golf course attendant, and Duane Esparza, a church member, is a maintenance worker. Both are part-time employees paid by the city.

They say they're keeping the faith that expected improvements will come soon, including a renovation of the clubhouse, a new pro shop and an eatery.

"Right now the golf course has been viewed as an expense instead of what it really is, which is a really big asset to this city,"' Robinson said.

Robinson says the golf course is close to his heart. He’s played on the course since it opened in 1977 when he was 12. Robinson was a high-level amateur at a young age. he’s well known for his skill and experience. He laughs when trying to remember how many club championships he has at Tierra del Sol.

“I think I have 15 of those," he said.

Robinson also runs a kids clinic in the summer and he coach's the boys' golf team at Cal City High School. Munoz says he's the best man for the job at Tierra del Sol.

"He loves the game almost as much as he does God," Munoz said.

Esparza also sees Robinson's passion for Tierra del Sol.

"He's a really good golfer and I see him out here teaching people," Esparza said. "He's a great teacher, great at relating to people. And of course he cares about the golf course."

