Peak Fire containment reaches 87 percent

Bureau of Land Management
Peak Fire, Lake Isabella, July 20, 2021
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jul 27, 2021
HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — It's been one week since the wildfire in Eastern Kern County started. With it came evacuation warnings and thousands of acres of burned land.

But once again, crews have made more progress on the flames. The peak fire is now at 87 percent containment which is up from 81 percent Monday. Acres burned remains at 2,098.

The fire is burning near the small community of Havilah, which is south of Lake Isabella between Walker Basin and the Kern River valley.

There are currently no evacuation warnings or orders in place for this incident.

