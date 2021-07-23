Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Peak Fire now over 30% contained as more than 2,000 acres are burned

One firefighter was injured.
items.[0].image.alt
Bureau of Land Management
Peak Fire, Lake Isabella, July 20, 2021
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 15:50:00-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Wildland fire crews have pushed containment of the Peak Fire to more than 32 percent as the crews try to hold the line of the fire burning in the hills near Havilah.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital suffering from dehydration. He was treated and released.

The latest update came just before noon Friday.

The fire that broke out Tuesday and has burned 2,096 acres.

According to a statement, "Yesterday the weather worked in the firefighters’ favor and they made good progress on containing the fire. Crews were able to fight the fire directly and currently have approximately 12,000 feet of hose in place around the fireline. Firefighters will continue to build handlines, dozer lines and use helicopters for water drops in key areas to secure the fire perimeter."

The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Kern County fire are all teaming up to keep the fire from spreading. There are still evacuation warnings for residents near the Walker Basin, Skinner Flat, and Claraville.

RELATED NEWS:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets

Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets