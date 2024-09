ROSAMOND, Calif. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of Rosamond Boulevard and 40th Street West at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Abelardo Hermitano Mendez Sosa was identified as the pedestrian who died at the scene from his injuries, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: