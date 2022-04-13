People hope to name intersection after fallen Deputy Philip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — His memory lives on in the hearts of many in Kern County.

Now, an effort is underway to honor fallen Kern County Sheriff Deputy Phillip Campas on one of our local highways.

If SCR-75 passes, this intersection of State Route 65 and State Route-99 in Bakersfield will become the Deputy Phillip Campas interchange, in honor of the fallen KCSO deputy.

“He was one of the best of the best that we ever had in our organization. It was painful. It was painful then, and it’s painful now. But forever in history, we will remember Deputy Phillip Campas,” said Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

It was less than a year ago that family, friends, and colleagues lost Kern County Sheriff Deputy Phillip Campas, who died during a hostage situation in Wasco last July.

Since then, there have been many efforts to honor his life and legacy. The most recent being Senate Resolution 75, which Senator Shannon Grove introduced.

“He had a lovely wife and a family. We would want him back before we put any sign up on a highway, but I think that’s a small way to honor him, so that when people drive through Bakersfield, they see a hero’s name on our highway.”

“To have these names along highways, of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty, it brings them back to life, and we remember them, and i think they should be reserved for people like that, because these are people that go above and beyond, to protect the lives people in our county,” said Sheriff’s Donny Youngblood.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is confident that the measure will pass.

"Even though we have a divided legislature, something like this tends to bring people together. I don’t think it will be a problem.”

Money will be raised for the signs, which in the past Youngblood said cost $10,000 to $15,000.

The legislation also calls on for the Department of Transportation to determine the price of the signs for the designation.

“We will all raise private funds, and we’ll have a fundraiser to buy the signs because the state won’t pay for it and use taxpayer dollars, but I have no doubt, that the City of Bakersfield and County of Kern will step up,” said Senator Grove.

Kern County’s Board of Supervisors even putting their support behind this.

Supervisor of Kern County's Fifth District Leticia Perez said that board unanimously voted in favor of the action, which they see as nonpartisan.

That approval will be communicated to the state through a letter.

"Campas is the ultimate sacrifice, of living one's life for the civility and peace of your community and fellow Americans. He was the absolute finest among us."