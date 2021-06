BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Well on this Pet of the Week, once you see this pup you'll definitely want to bring him home with you!

Eric is a sweet boxer-mix who gets along with everyone, people, dogs, and cats. He has a lot of energy and just needs someone to keep him active....and maybe a few toys.

If you're interested in taking Eric home, call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at(661) 832-7383. His animal ID number is A122461.