Pet of the Week: Free adoption event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, the Bakersfield Animal Care Center is inviting the community to a special free adoption event! The shelter said they have 22 dogs ready to find fur-ever homes.

The dogs available today have been at the shelter for up to a year now and because of that, the shelter is waiving their adoption fees today. All of the dogs have been vaccinated, microchipped and are ready to go home.

While these pups will be available at no cost, the shelter wants to make sure they go home with a good family looking to give them a lifetime of love.

The event is going on all day at the shelter at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue. If you're interested, call the shelter at (661) 832-7387 to make an appointment.