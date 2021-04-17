Pet of the Week: Denver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — He's fluffy, he's friendly, and he could be your next best friend. On this pet of the week, we're introducing you to a 2-year-old husky named Denver.

Denver, like many huskies, has a lot of energy! He doesn't care too much for toys but he will be your best running or hiking buddy. Staff at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center say he's a friendly but dominant male, so he'd do best in a home with a more submissive male dog or with female dogs.

Also in the husky nature, Denver will definitely need some proper grooming attention to keep his coat as soft and fluffy as it is now!

If you're interested in taking Denver home, call BACC at (661) 832-7387. His animal ID number is A121187.