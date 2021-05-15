Pet of the Week: Douglas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to Douglas, a 2-year-old chihuahua mix who's proof that good things do indeed come in small packages.

Douglas is very sweet and playful. He gets along with most other dogs and people. While staff at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center believe Doug to be a chihuahua mix, he's a bit on the big side at 18 pounds. He also tends to be pretty quiet.

Doug iss loving, fun, and ready to find a fur-ever home. If you're interested in taking to sweet boy home, you can call the BACC at (661) 832-7383. His animal ID number is A121873.