Pet of the Week: Hopkins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we're introducing you to Hopkins, a sweet and snuggly hound dog.

Hopkins is a 3-year-old hound mix who loves attention, and he lets you know it. He is ready to find a fur-ever home so can enjoy cuddling and maybe a few toys every day!

Hopkins would make a perfect family dog. He does well with other dogs, in fact, he loves having a playmate! If you're interested in Hopkins, you can contact Kern County Animal Services at (661) 868-7120. His animal ID number is A1137932.