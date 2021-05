BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Pet of the Week, we have a face you can't resist! Find out how you can take home this 2-year-old Mastiff mix!

O'Malley is big in size with an even bigger personality. He is very sweet, loves to play, and gets along with everyone, though he can be a little shy at first.

If you're looking to take O'Malley home, call Kern County Animal Services at (661) 868-7120. His animal ID number is A1130266.