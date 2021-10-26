PG&E discusses how to prepare for power outages during the storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This series of winter storms throughout the Bay Area and the PG&E service area has caused 400,000 people to lose their power over the last 24-48 hours including nearly 5,000 people in Kern County.

Although most people's power has been restored it’s left many wondering how to best prepare for a storm. For those who are at home, there are several important things to keep in mind.

“If you do experience a power outage we suggest that our customers leave on one lamp or one light so when the power is restored it reduces the potential for a power surge,” said Katie Allen with PG&E.

Allen said that during storms often your landline will not work if the power goes out.

“Always ensure ahead of a potential storms make sure that you have a fully charged battery that you have extra batteries for your cellphone or for any lines of communication,” said Allen.

In addition to having a charged phone Allen recommends securing your outside belongings.

“Make sure any outdoor furniture, decorations anything that is outdoors is properly secured. Any time you have rain and wind those can potentially come in contact with our power lines and cause outages,” said Allen.

Allen said there are ways to reduce the power during the winter months.

“Lights, making sure that you take shorter showers if you have an electric water heater that you don’t heat up the water or have too often of heating up the water,” said Allen.

Allen said that although the storm may cause some outages this is something they have prepared for.

“We have a meteorology team with PG&E so we are monitoring the weather 24 hours a day 7 days a week,” said Allen.

Allen said that although there may be more power outages in the future and to rest assured that a PG&E team is on its way to your area. She included that during this time if you do experience an outage be sure to check on your neighbor.

