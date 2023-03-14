Pond community dealing with flooding, evacuations

POND, Calif. (KERO) — Flood waters rushed through the streets in the community of Pond just Sunday and most residents still dealing with the aftermath of the damage say they’re preparing for the new storm with rows of sandbags in front of their homes.

“It just rushed into the homes within an hour, so we were not prepared at all," said Pond resident Bilqees Ubadi. "We didn’t have anything going. The houses are flooded. Basically, everything is underwater.”

Ubadi says those unexpected flood waters reached waist-deep for some parts of the area leaving behind widespread water damage to their homes and taking out the water supply and power for many in the community. And officials say more flooding with the next storm puts them at risk once again.

“When we’re talking about Poso Creek there’s still a significant amount of water flowing in Poso Creek," explained Billy Steers, the deputy chief of operations for the Kern County Fire Department. "There’s multiple levee breaches from Highway 43 all the way to Highway 65 that are still flowing water into, predominantly, the farmlands right now, but still a threat to all of those communities going forward, especially with the next set of rains coming within the next two days.”

While Ubadi says they have received sandbag donations and neighbors have come together to take care of one another, especially the elders in the community, they say they need more resources from the county to prevent further flooding damage to their property.

“I’m heartbroken for everybody. I feel I’m just heartbroken, but you know what, we've all come together really well. We’ve all been working well together. We’ve been getting sandbags. We’ve been in communication with each other to make sure everybody has everything they need.”

“We’re blessed," continued Ubadi. "We’re okay. We’re healthy. That’s all that matters. You know, everything else materialistic we can replace. Lives we can’t. I’m a little sad because I haven’t seen my cat. I don’t know where she’s at.”

Though she’s optimistic, Ubadi says they are concerned about more flood waters coming their way. She says most of the neighbors are hesitant to leave their homes to seek shelter but the Red Cross has provided shelter at the Delano Community Center.

“Volunteers are there. They're awaiting your arrival. When you come into a shelter, you’ll be greeted by a volunteer," said Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross Kern Chapter. "You’ll be given a cot and a blanket. We also have food, health services, counselors, and spiritual care available to speak with you.”

Huge says as the days of flooding continue caseworkers will be available to speak with each client privately to find alternative housing in the event that their home has been ruined. And she urges residents at risk to evacuate and prepare ahead of time to provide for themselves for as long as two weeks if they decided to stay in their homes.

Ubadi says if it gets bad enough she will leave but she says there’s a long road ahead and hopes to get more help dealing with the damages.

“I just hope we all come together and kind of help each other clean up. We need a lot of help. There’s a lot of work after this. We’re going to need help with the homes, evacuating the homes, getting everything out, getting the walls put back together, the electrical work is going to have to be done, so I’m hoping we kind of just come together and everybody uses their resources help each other out.”

Pond could see an additional third of an inch of rain through Wednesday. With snowmelt and an inch of rain in the mountains even higher water levels could be expected in Poso Creek creating more flooding concerns.