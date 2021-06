BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A power outage is impacting 2,419 customers in Southwest Bakersfield, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

According to PG&E, the outage encompasses areas ranging from Truxtun to Ming Avenue and between Gosford and New Stine Road.

At this time the cause is unknown. The estimated time of restoration is 1:45 a.m. approximately.