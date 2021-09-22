Power restored to all PG&E customers affected on Monday's Public Safety Power Shutoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to a release from Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, power has been restored to all of the 2,200 customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that began Monday morning in targeted parts of eight counties.

600 customers in Kern County were de-energized around 10 p.m. Monday night. Once PG&E’s meteorologists gave the all-clear signal, crews began to patrol those lines to ensure that there was no damage or hazards found before the lines could be safely restored. Those customers were restored around 5:00p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

During the event, PG&E opened nine Community Resource Centers in affected communities, offering water, restrooms, charging and more. As the scope of the event decreased, PG&E worked closely with local governments to ensure that customer resources were available in the impacted areas. The utility also provided back-up generation to locations in a tribal community and for a local water district.

