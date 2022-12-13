Watch Now
Power returns to Shafter following crash that caused outage

PG&E outage map for 10:00 pm on December 12, 2022
23ABC
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 13, 2022
SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Power is back on for thousands in Shafter on Tuesday morning, December 13th. This follows a crash involving multiple cars and a power pole that caused an outage on Monday night, December 12th.

The crash happened near an intersection on 7th Standard Road around 9:30 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it was caused by a driver who ran a stop sign. Minor injuries were reported. No arrests were made.

The CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

