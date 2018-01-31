Prayer to be held for California Baker who refused to design cake for same-sex couple

Baker will appear in court on Friday

A Bakersfield bakery is facing controversy after they reportedly refused to serve two homosexual couples.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Family Council announced that they will be leading a prayer in support of Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery, before her court hearing on Friday.

Miller has been under fire since August when she explained to an already married same-sex couple that she could not design them a wedding cake due to her religious beliefs.

Miller filed an opposition brief, and that hearing will take place on Feb. 2.

The prayer will be held at Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield before the court hearing at noon. The hearing at Kern County Superior Court is open to the public.

