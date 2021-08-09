Protecting yourself from the air pollution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wildfire smoke from the Northern California wildfires is settling here in the Central Valley, making the air quality hazy and dangerous for sensitive groups.

The Valley Air District Control says right now, exposure to particulate pollution in the air can cause serious health problems and aggravate those with respiratory conditions.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. individuals with heart or lung disease should speak to their doctors if they feel any effects of exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including cCOVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution.

Valley Air says to avoid any outdoor activity and if you do have to go outside follow these tips:



Limit the amount of time outside as much as possible

If you have an HVAC system with a fresh air intake, set the system to recirculate mode, or close the outdoor intake damper.

You can use a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency filter to remove fine particles from the air.

Now if you don’t have access to an air purifier today — Valley Air says anyone can make one with just three things: an air filter, a box fan, and some duct tape.

Valley Air District Control

If you do go outside, valley air says the cloth or paper masks worn to protect against COVID-19 don’t protest against wildfire pollution.

The best way to protect yourself against pollution is through an N95 mask.