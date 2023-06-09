Watch Now
Protests in East Bakersfield following toddler's death

The suspicious death of a toddler in East Bakersfield on Monday has led to protests. Protesters chanted "No Justice, No Peace!" and held protest signs specifically targeting fentanyl dealers.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 01:52:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "No justice, no peace! Get these baby killers off our streets!" That was the chant issued by protesters outside an East Bakersfield home Thursday evening in response to the death of a toddler that happened on Monday.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out Monday for a child who wasn't breathing, but the child died before deputies arrived.

Thursday's protesters held signs referring to the child by name - Ezekiel and Zekey - with one reading, "We love you Ezekiel, you didn't deserve this."

Another protest sign read "Turn yourself in." At least one protest sign made specific reference to fentanyl dealers.

23ABC would like to emphasize that the Kern County Coroner's Office has not as of Thursday evening released an official cause of death for the toddler.

As of news time Thursday evening, members of the child's family have not yet responded to requests for comment.

