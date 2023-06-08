3-year-old dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details have been discovered regarding a suspicious death investigation involving a three-year-old boy who died in East Bakersfield on Mon, June 5.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded after they received a medical emergency call late at night for a 3-year-old who wasn't breathing. By the time emergency personnel arrived at the home, the child had already died.

Audio from the scanner call revealed that the child had possibly ingested fentanyl before his death.

"Sentido Drive across from Puerto Way for a 3-year-old not breathing after consuming fentanyl," said a man speaking through the scanner. "Juvenile not breathing."

At this time, the cause of his death has not been revealed. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

