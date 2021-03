Public Health discusses expanded list of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

(KERO) — New vaccine eligibility guidelines released Friday are taking effect today, giving many Californians with underlying conditions, access to a shot.

Those conditions specified include current cancer patients, chronic kidney disease or pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes, solid organ transplant, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, heart conditions, severe obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

This morning, Kern County Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson joined 23ABC to answer questions regarding these new guidelines.