Public Works hosting Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events in March

Hazardous waste drop-off collection event
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:19:55-05

(KERO) — The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting three Household Hazardous Waste Collection events this month throughout the County of Kern.

Residents can drive-up and drop-off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

The schedule for these one-day collection events for the month of March, are as follows:

  1. Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  2. Saturday, March. 20, 2021 – McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, 11249 Stradley Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  3. Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:

  • Metro-Bakersfield SWF, located at 4951 Standard Street, is open every Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sat, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Mojave SWF, located at 17035 Finnin Street, is open the first Saturday every other month, from 9 a.m. to noon (Jan, Mar, May, Jul, Sept, Nov).
  • Ridgecrest SWF, located at 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When traveling with household hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:

  • Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
  • Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
  • Do not mix materials.
  • Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
