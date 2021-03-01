Public Works hosting Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events in March

(KERO) — The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting three Household Hazardous Waste Collection events this month throughout the County of Kern.

Residents can drive-up and drop-off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

The schedule for these one-day collection events for the month of March, are as follows:



Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March. 20, 2021 – McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, 11249 Stradley Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:



Metro-Bakersfield SWF, located at 4951 Standard Street, is open every Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sat, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF, located at 17035 Finnin Street, is open the first Saturday every other month, from 9 a.m. to noon (Jan, Mar, May, Jul, Sept, Nov).

Ridgecrest SWF, located at 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When traveling with household hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:

