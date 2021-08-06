Ready Set Back to School event provides students with school supplies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's Child Support Services teamed up with Valley Strong Credit Union and 23ABC to make sure families students were ready for the upcoming school year.

Thursday morning kids were able to get not only free backpacks and school supplies but a variety of family resources from more than 60 vendors. Students like Logan Smith said he had fun checking them all out.

“We went all around the tents. We filled out stuff. We got so much gifts," said Smith.

Ready set back to school will be having another event in Taft, August 12 from 9 am to 11 am. Logan's mother Janet Brandon had advice for parents.

“Come, come out and get some supplies. They're giving it to you so you might take it. Everyone here is to help so, why would you not want to get the help," said Brandon