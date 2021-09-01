Recall election is just two weeks away, know where and how to vote

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is just two weeks away from the gubernatorial recall election. Californians voting by mail should have received a ballot by now. Voters will be faced with two questions; whether you want to recall Newsom, and which candidate you want to succeed him if he is recalled.

Whether by mail or in-person eligible voters have two ways to cast a ballot.

“We have a dropbox inside the elections office during business hours and there’s also a dropbox outside of the county administrative building and that’s open 24 hours,” said Mary Bedard from Registrar of voters.

Ballots can be returned at drop box locations up until 8:00 pm on September 14, 2021. They can be mailed but no later than September 14TH.

“Or they can go vote on election day at their poll site. Their poll site, that info is on the back on their sample ballot,” said Bedard.

You can also find that information on their website or the secretary of state’s website. Californians have up until 14 days before the election to register. If you’ve missed the deadline, you can still vote

“If they miss that deadline, they can still conditionally register to vote in the election’s office between August 31st and September 14th, or conditionally register at a poll site on election day,” said Bedard.

Election day is September 14th and if you’ve lost your ballot or need help you can go to the elections office.

“They can come to the elections office if they’ve lost their ballot, if they're spoiled their ballot or if they just need some assistance,” said Bedard.

For the most part, identification isn’t needed to vote in person. If you’re voting for the first time, you may be asked to show a form of identification at the polls. So, make sure to bring your driver's license, passport, or official state identification card with you.