KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Monday marks one year since Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Campas was a five-year veteran with KCSO who died while trying to rescue three shooting victims inside a residence in Wasco.

Sunday a flag parade and candle light vigil were held in his honor at the sheriff's headquarters.

Colleagues and community members gathered to remember and celebrate his life.

23ABC will continue to follow the community's efforts to honor Campas and will have a full report of his impact Monday night.