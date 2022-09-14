Remembering the life of Benny Alcala Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds gathered at St. Elizabeth Church in northwest Bakersfield to remember Benny Alcala Jr., who was a father, brother, friend, and servant of our nation and Kern County. Alcala was shot and killed in the parking lot near a Bakersfield Target three weeks ago. On Tuesday, September 13th, he was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony.

Those who knew Benny Alcala say his goal was to be a great human and of service to the community. While his life was cut short, his family and friends say his legacy lives on. Alcala was shot and killed on August 24th near a southwest Bakersfield Target parking lot, but the life he lived is continuing to make an impact on the community.

Alcala’s uncle, Warren Woolsey, said Tuesday’s funeral was not easy for his loved ones, but while it was hard, it was a time to remember the world Alcala has done over the last four decades.

“Very difficult time for the family, but at the same time it brings closure to a very tragic event that happened in our family,” said Woolsey. “For us, we want to focus on his life and what it meant to us, and celebrate that life moving forward.”

Alcala’s work included serving in the United States Navy, being a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy, and serving as a California State Corrections officer. Heather Shirley, the warden at Wasco State Prison says that seeing the amount of people that came to honor Alcala meant a lot to her.

“He was such a positive person. He was a role model for everyone around him,” said Shirley. “This is just befitting a man like Benny. Benny had an impact in so many areas, way more than he ever knew, and this was way more far-reaching than what any of us could have expected.”

Alcala’s brother Richard Alcala says his brother was a phenomenal person, inside and out.

“Beautiful people do not just happen. they pull themselves and others from the ashes,” said Richard. “My brother Benny was one of those beautiful people, and I will forever miss him.”

Alcala’s uncle also says the family’s work is not over. They plan to continue working with law enforcement to increase public safety and help families who have had to go through similar tragedies.