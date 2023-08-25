Report by Public Health Institute explains Kern County maternal mortality data

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A report released in September 2021 by the Public Health Institute took an in-depth look at the data surrounding maternal mortality rates in Kern County.

The data in the report, known as the California Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System Report, shows why there is such a concern about maternal mortality in the county.

In a section of the report, data is broken down by socio-demographic characteristics and by location. According to the report, the mortality rate increases for pregnant women who are above the age of 35, who are overweight or obese before pregnancy, who are relying on public insurance, and who have no high school diploma.

Mortality rates were the highest in the Southern Central Valley region of the state, which includes Kern County.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

