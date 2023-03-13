Rescheduled Valley Fever Walk to take place on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of people will take a stroll around the Kern County Museum to help in the search for a cure or a vaccine for Valley Fever, should the weather permit.

The Valley Fever Walk is Sat, March 18. It was postponed three weeks ago due to a winter storm.

The Valley Fever Walk raises money and awareness for the disease.

Dr. Royce Johnson, the Medical Director of the Valley Fever Institute, says only 10 percent of all Valley Fever cases are diagnosed, with only about one percent of those suffering from severe symptoms and even death.

Events like the walk raise funds and awareness within the community.

The Valley Fever Walk will start at 8 a.m. at the Kern County Museum on Chester Avenue.

Individuals and teams are welcome, as well as dogs. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.