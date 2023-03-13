Watch Now
Rescheduled Valley Fever Walk to take place on Saturday

23ABC News
The Valley Fever Walk will go for a stroll through the Kern County Museum this weekend. Many survivors, along with family and friends, will be taking part as the search for a cure and a vaccine continues.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 18:18:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of people will take a stroll around the Kern County Museum to help in the search for a cure or a vaccine for Valley Fever, should the weather permit.

The Valley Fever Walk is Sat, March 18. It was postponed three weeks ago due to a winter storm.

The Valley Fever Walk raises money and awareness for the disease.

Dr. Royce Johnson, the Medical Director of the Valley Fever Institute, says only 10 percent of all Valley Fever cases are diagnosed, with only about one percent of those suffering from severe symptoms and even death.

Events like the walk raise funds and awareness within the community.

The Valley Fever Walk will start at 8 a.m. at the Kern County Museum on Chester Avenue.

Individuals and teams are welcome, as well as dogs. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

