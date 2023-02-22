Watch Now
Kern Medical Valley Fever Walk postponed due to weather

Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 22, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Medical has postponed its Valley Fever Walk to Sat, March 18.

The Valley Fever Walk is a walk dedicated to those impacted by Valley Fever. The walk is held by and benefits the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical. It was originally scheduled to be held at the Kern County Museum on Sat, Feb 25.

According to Kern Medical, the walk had been postponed until mid-March "due to the inclement weather that is anticipated." The walk will still take place at the museum and all scheduled events will keep their times.

