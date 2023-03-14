Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents of Wofford Heights ordered to evacuate due to 'highly likely' landslide

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kern Valley High School in Lake Isabella. Meanwhile, Animal Services has offered to provide emergency shelter for pets.
mobile homes in wofford heights
23ABC
Wofford Heights is just one of the communities impacted by the massive amount of precipitation that has fallen on California in just the first three months of 2023.
mobile homes in wofford heights
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 17:04:35-04

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) has closed off the entirety of Wofford Heights and is ordering the town's residents to evacuate.

In an official statement, the KCFD announced the lawful closure of the town located in the Kern River Valley. They are asking all residents of Wofford Heights to leave, as a landslide is "highly likely" given the current weather conditions and observed soil movement. The landslide is considered an "extreme life hazard."

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kern Valley High School in Lake Isabella. Meanwhile, Animal Services has offered to provide emergency shelter for pets.

Anyone who needs assistance evacuating due to physical limitations is asked to call the Aging and Adult Services Hotline at (855) 264-6565. The hotlines asks that you call before 2:30 p.m., however, as it cannot guarantee assistance after that time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets