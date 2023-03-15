Ride along with Meals on Wheels: the impact of food insecurity on seniors in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann traveled around town to learn about food insecurity in Kern County. She went on a ride along with Charles Moore, a volunteer with Meals On Wheels who firsthand delivers meals to people in need.

“There's a tremendous need because of the age bracket [and] the end of severity of some of the illnesses. [They’re] unable to get out, unable to [provide] for themselves. Some families help out and some not as much,” said Charles.

He said he builds relationships with the people he delivers food to each week and sees just how tough their situations are.

“It’s overwhelming. It really is,” said Charles. “Some of them who are really ailing like my third one that I would normally go to, he passed a couple of weeks ago. So you kind of get attached to them, you know?”

“There are people that are less fortunate than others. This pandemic has caused a lot of problems. Recently, they went down on the price of their food stamps, and some are just not in a position to shop like they used to, so whenever we can lend a hand or whenever we can donate something, you know, it's for a good cause,” said Charles. “There's a lot of hurting people here and there's a lot of blessed people that [can] give.

The 23ABC News Senior Food Drive in partnership with CAPK is running through March 23. Click here to learn about how you can participate.