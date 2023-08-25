Rivernook Beer and Music Festival to be held in Kernville

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Those interested in good beer, food, music, and supporting the Kern Valley Search and Rescue team should prepare!

The Rivernook Beer and Music Festival is scheduled to take place on Sat, Oct 21. The festival features Kerville-based brewing company Kern River Brewing and friends of the brewery. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern Valley Search and Rescue team and SOS Dog Rescue.

The event will take place at the Rivernook Campground on Sierra Way in Kernville.

For more information, visit the Rivernook Beer and Music Festival website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

