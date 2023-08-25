Watch Now
Rivernook Beer and Music Festival to be held in Kernville

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern Valley Search and Rescue team and SOS Dog Rescue.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 17:02:44-04

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Those interested in good beer, food, music, and supporting the Kern Valley Search and Rescue team should prepare!

The Rivernook Beer and Music Festival is scheduled to take place on Sat, Oct 21. The festival features Kerville-based brewing company Kern River Brewing and friends of the brewery. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern Valley Search and Rescue team and SOS Dog Rescue.

The event will take place at the Rivernook Campground on Sierra Way in Kernville.

For more information, visit the Rivernook Beer and Music Festival website.

