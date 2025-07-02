Rosamond teen excels through home schooling, graduates as valedictorian

ROSAMOND, Calif. — A Rosamond teen has taken home schooling to remarkable heights, graduating a year early with college credits and earning the title of valedictorian at iQ Academy of Los Angeles.

Kaitlyn Huffman, 17, credits several key factors for her academic success, with time management topping the list.

"Definitely time management is key," Huffman said.

Sleep was another priority she never compromised on during her academic journey.

"Definitely. That one was a really big priority. I always made sure to get my sleep," Huffman said.

Family support played a crucial role in her achievements. The Huffmans enjoy taking trips together, with Disneyland being a favorite destination as annual pass holders. The decision to switch to home schooling was made as a family, after Kaitlyn's younger brother Kyler experienced difficulties in middle school, and her younger sister Kinsley deals with anxiety.

"I think it was definitely a good decision. I probably wouldn't go back to change it even if I had the opportunity to. I liked it. I also got the opportunity to graduate early. And I really liked that a lot too because I don't think that would've been as possible at Rosamond High as it was through iQLA," Huffman said.

According to her mother Kelley, Kaitlyn has always been at the top of her class growing up in Rosamond and has never received a grade lower than an A. After completing her freshman year at Rosamond High School, she made the switch to home schooling.

Working diligently to graduate a year early, Kaitlyn finished high school with 20 units of college credits, which contributed to her being named valedictorian.

"She's very smart. She's very kind. Man, I don't know what I would do without her. She helps me cook. She helps me clean. When they say that my kid is my best friend… She's my best friend," Kelley said.

Kaitlyn plans to attend Antelope Valley College and aspires to become a nurse. She remains active in her church community, where she teaches Sunday School to younger children.

"It's just her. I don't know any different than if she does something she's going to give it her all," Kelley said.

Kaitlyn attributes her success to her family, friends and her faith.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

