Safe 1 Credit Union to host free Estate Conservation Workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Safe 1 Credit Union will host a free Estate Conservation Workshop in partnership with Moneywise Wealth Management on Tues, April 18.

The workshop will cover the basics of estate planning, as well as discuss common challenges, distribution techniques, documentation, and tax laws. Garro Ellis, Financial Advisor for Moneywise Wealth Management, will be a featured speaker during the presentation and workshop.

The event will be held at Bakersfield Christian High School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those who are unable to attend may request to watch a livestream of the event.

Anyone interested in attending the workshop must reserve a spot by sending an email to Marketing@Safe1.org or by calling (877) 723-3128.

