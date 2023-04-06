Watch Now
San Joaquin Valley College Bakersfield Campus to host Open House event

Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 11:41:42-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The San Joaquin Valley College Bakersfield Campus will host an Open House event with live student demonstrations and local employers on Wed, April 12th.

Attendees can view training equipment, talk to instructors, and tour the campus. According to the college, Financial Services, Admissions, and Career Services employees will be available to talk with potential students.

The event will take place at the Bakersfield Campus on 201 New Stine Road at 6 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit the San Joaquin Valley College website.

