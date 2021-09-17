Scripps Howard Foundation kicks off "Give a Chid a Book Campaign"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scripps Howard Foundation is kicking off the annual “Give a Child a Book Campaign”.

“It’s so important for children to see themselves in the book. They need to be able to relate to and see people that look like them,” said Leiann Scott the principal at Thorner Elementary.

Director of Philanthropic Strategies at Scripps Howard Foundation Meredith Delaney also agreed with that sentiment.

“We’re making sure that those books are age-appropriate that they are fit right to that level of reading for that child and that they’re culturally relevant,” said Delaney.

Delaney said that when she sees children able to find books with people that look like them it means the world.

Scott said that the Scripps Howard foundation book campaign is important for Kern County and knowing that KERO has already raised $3400 in order to give kids free books can help when it comes to reading comprehension in the classroom.

“There is a child literacy issue here and that’s why it’s really important,” said Scott.

Delaney explained that when children get access to books it can really change their world.

“The child that comes up that picks a book not only for themselves but for their sibling as well, my heart melts every time,” said Delany. “Because, when you think about the demographic the type of children that we are helping these are kids that have a myriad of barriers that they face every single day, and giving them the power of choice is not something that they have very often.”

KERO wants to make sure that books are available to any child who wants one and are now opening up donations to the community to give even more kids across Kern access to books.