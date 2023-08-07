Search continues for man who went missing in Kern River at Sandy Flat Campground

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office, Kern Valley Search and Rescue, and the Kern County Fire Department are searching for a man who went missing in the Kern River near the Kern River Canyon on Sat, Aug 5.

According to the KCSO, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation and other first responders were called to the Sandy Flat Campground after a man was "overcome by the current" around 5:41 p.m. The KCSO, KCFD, and Kern Valley Search and Rescue had seen the man "underwater at times in different locations during the rescue attempt, however, they lost sight of him around 6:54 p.m.

The missing man is described as being Hispanic. He is in his 30s. He is approximately five foot eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts.

This is an ongoing search. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

