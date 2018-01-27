Search underway for man missing since summer in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dozens of search and rescue personnel gathered Saturday morning to search the Kern River for the body of Juan Torrez. Torrez went missing in the water in summer 2017. Fourteen people died in the river in 2017 and Torrez would make 15 if his body found.

Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews searched about a 12 mile stretch of the Kern River from Hart Park to the Golden State Avenue Bridge. They began their search at 7:30 a.m. near Mt. Vernon and Panorama Dr.