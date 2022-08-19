Secret Witness offers reward for information in Baylee Despot's disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Secret Witness of Kern County is offering up to $16,000 for information into Baylee Despot's disappearance. She's part of the Bakersfield 3, along with Micah Holsonbake, and James Kulstad, who all disappeared in 2018.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Despot hasn't been located despite extensive searches by BPD and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Despot is described as a 25-year-old White woman, 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Despot's disappearance should call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Matthew Queen was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder earlier this year in the death of Holsonbake.

The Kern Secret Witness Program has a $10,000 reward for any information on James Kulstad's death. If you have any information and want to remain anonymous, you can call the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.