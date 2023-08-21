Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued near Bakersfield for Derby Acres, McKittrick

DERBY ACRES, Calif. (KERO) — The Nationa Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas of Kern County on Mon, Aug 21,

The warning is for west-central Kern County and will last until 4 p.m. According to NWS Hanford, the warning is due to a severe thunderstorm being spotted 36 miles west of Bakersfield near Derby Acres around 2:53 p.m.

According to the NWS, wind up to 60 miles per hour is expected, as well as "quarter-size hail," in Derby Acres and McKittrick. Torrential rainfall is also expected during the storm, which may lead to flash flooding.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," said the NWS in the warning. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

