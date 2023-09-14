Shannon Grove announces Senate Bill 14 passed through California State Senate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — State Senator Shannon Grove announced that Senate Bill 14 has passed in the Senate and is on its way to California Governor Gavin Newsom's desk on Wed, Sept 13.

The bill would redefine human trafficking of minors for purposes of commercial sex acts as a "serious" felony under state law, triggering the "Three Strikes" law that allows prosecutors to pursue life sentences in some cases. Grove introduced and designed the bill in order to strengthen penalties for those convicted of human trafficking charges.

“Today is a huge victory for every survivor who has shared their story in hopes of making a change with Senate Bill 14,” said Grove in a statement. “With the passage of this bill, we are sending a clear message to repeat child traffickers: We intend to put you out of business and into prison.”

Grove's full statement can be read on her website.



