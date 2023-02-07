'Shotgun' Tom Kelly revisits 23ABC Studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — He graced the airwaves of Channel 23 more than 50 years ago, entertaining kids and parents in Bakersfield every Saturday. Recently, "Shotgun" Tom Kelly returned to the place that helped launch his career.

Tom Irwin, known to his listeners as "Shotgun" Tom Kelly, worked at KAFY Radio in 1970 and landed a Saturday gig as Nemo The Clown for the "Prize Party Kids' Show" on Channel 23.

He was in town and dropped by the studios where the "Prize Party Kids' Show" was once done live on the air. 23ABC's Mike Hart got a chance to sit down with Kelly and talk about his path to stardom.

Kelly's stay in Bakersfield was short. After one year, he moved to San Diego, where he did radio and eventually landed a gig at another kids' program, called "Words-A-Poppin" quiz show that was recorded at KGTV and syndicated on Channel 23.

"I was last of children's show hosts," explained Kelly. "I did a children's show after 'Words-A-Poppin' at KUSI TV. I did that for 12 years. I still get people coming up to me today saying 'you know, Shotgun, when I was in fourth grade, I used to watch your show on Channel 10,' which is KGTV and 'Words-A-Poppin.' 'Now my kids watch you on KUSI TV doing the KUSI Kids' Club.' So it's really kind of neat. I'm very fortunate. I really am."

"Shotgun" Tom Kelly eventually landed in Hollywood for 20 years on K-EARTH 101 and got his star on the Walk of Fame. He can currently be found on Sirius 60's Gold Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He'd also love to hear from you. Send him a note or a song request by visiting ShotgunTomKelly.com.