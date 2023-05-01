Sierra Way closed in Weldon due to washout

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — According to Kern County Public Works, Sierra Way is closed because the road is washed out and is not possible to drive through.

The closure is at the South Fork of the Kern River crossing, approximately half a mile north of the intersection of Sierra Way and Highway 178. Public Works says to avoid that section of the road and never attempt to go around the road closure signs.

Those that need access in and out of Sierra Way will need to go through Kernville and Wofford Heights using Highway 155 and Burlando Road.

If anything changes, Public Works will send out updates through the ReadyKern emergency notification system.

