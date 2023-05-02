Watch Now
Some Bakersfield bike paths closed temporarily due to mosquito control

mosquitos
AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
mosquitos
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:25:42-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple bike paths in Bakersfield are expected to temporarily close on Wed, May 3.

The Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District is planning to fly over multiple recharge basins. The district is aiming to help reduce mosquito numbers while lowering the threat of the West Nile Virus in the surrounding communities.

The bike paths closing include those west of Allen Road, east of Enos Lane, and south of Canterbury Court. The closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

