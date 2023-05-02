Some Bakersfield bike paths closed temporarily due to mosquito control

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple bike paths in Bakersfield are expected to temporarily close on Wed, May 3.

The Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District is planning to fly over multiple recharge basins. The district is aiming to help reduce mosquito numbers while lowering the threat of the West Nile Virus in the surrounding communities.

The bike paths closing include those west of Allen Road, east of Enos Lane, and south of Canterbury Court. The closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

