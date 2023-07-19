Son of Bakersfield 'Kernals' player donates memorabilia to Bakersfield Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are still trying to figure out how to properly display a recent 'Kernal' from Bakersfield's hockey past.

A green blazer from the Bakersfield Kernals hockey team was found in Canada and returned to Condors Town 60 years after it was worn during the team's only season at the Civic Auditorium. Now, more memorabilia is being found and returned home.

Gordon Chow has scrapbooks filled with clippings of his father's hockey career, each compiled by his grandmother.

Gordon's father, Jimmy Chow, was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in Canada. He was one of 13 children. Despite being only five foot six inches tall, he made a name for himself.

"He was a tough, gritty centerman," said Gordon. "He didn't get into the box a lot, but if he needed to he would. I know his nickname in Spokane was 'Tippy' because he was always right in front of the net, tipping in shots from all over the place."

After three seasons with the Saskatoon Quakers, Jimmy followed his coach, Colin Kilburn, to Bakersfield to play for the Kernals in their only season at the Civic Auditorium.

"He told me it was hot, dry, and desolate at times," said Gordon. "He liked being in the hot weather besides being in the cold winter nights."

What a season it was, as the Kernals made a name for themselves. The Kernals had even met the "Say Hey Kid" Willie Mays, a historic Major League Baseball player.

"When we found the photo, it was amazing to find it," said Gordon about the photo of the Kernals and Willie Mays. "I wish I had had the time to talk more about how he actually got to meet him, but it's pretty special."

Jimmy spent only one year in Bakersfield but kept his jacket, along with a few photos. He then followed Coach Kilburn to Spokane, where he played several seasons for the Spokane Jets.

During that time that, Jimmy got married to his sweetheart one afternoon and played a game that same night.

"The fellow sitting next to my mom in her season seats, she wasn't sitting with the hockey wives yet, turned to my mom and said 'I guess we know what his first love is'," explained Gordon. "He went on a 13-game trip right after that."

The Jets won the championship of the Western International Hockey League in 1970. Then Jimmy hung up his skates to get a day job in Toronto and raise his family.

Gordon followed in his father's footsteps for a while.

"Even when I started to play, the boys were starting to get bigger," said Gordon. "The guys on the team were five foot ten, six feet [tall]."

Gordon is now making arrangements to give his photos, along with an original program, to the Condors organization for use in a display at the arena. However, he is going to hang on to the green jacket.

"The jacket is a little bit valuable to me," said Gordon.

Gordon says he is hoping to make the trip up to Bakersfield in a couple weeks to drop off the items and get a look at the building where his father played for 21 home games six decades ago.