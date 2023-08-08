Stockdale Highway pavement rehabilitation project to take place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pavement rehabilitation project is scheduled to start on Stockdale Highway on Tues, Aug 8.

The reconstruction will take place between Gosford Road and Stine Road from 7 a.m. to 7-30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Construction will go on through Mon, Nov 27. According to officials, there will also be weekend and night work for the reconstruction but those dates are still to be determined.

Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are advised to use caution and to take alternate routes.

