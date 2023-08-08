Watch Now
Stockdale Highway pavement rehabilitation project to take place

Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 11:54:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pavement rehabilitation project is scheduled to start on Stockdale Highway on Tues, Aug 8.

The reconstruction will take place between Gosford Road and Stine Road from 7 a.m. to 7-30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Construction will go on through Mon, Nov 27. According to officials, there will also be weekend and night work for the reconstruction but those dates are still to be determined.

Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are advised to use caution and to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
